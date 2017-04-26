LAHORE-10th Vasakh international documentary film festival is all set to showcase a two-day event featuring short documentary films from Pakistan and around the world from April 27 to 28 at Ali Auditorium, Ferozpur Road.

The films which are going to be showcased at day1 of the Vasakh international documentary film festival are 100second chances, my leg, whirling in the dark, Saphoy Didar Ali, Me, chabbar and abu chacha and Nusrat Ara: Fakhr-e-Mardan. Day 2 will include short films Sankrail suberstar, Playground, Akash, A tribute to Atizaz Hassan, Major Ghulfam Shaheed, Teesra Pahar, The last of wakhi Shepherdress and Parsis in Lahore.

Vasakh strives to instigate a critical discourse within its audience by presenting both local and global narratives of peace, tolerance and cultural diversity. Vasakh aims at creating a critical mass by sensitizing the youth on issues of human rights, equal citizenship, gender equality and religious tolerance through the medium of documentary films. The festival provides an opportunity to aspiring film makers to get exposed to films from around the world and a platform to showcase their own work to the larger masses.