Karachi-Biggest action-packed thriller movie of Pakistani cinematic history Yalghaar is set to hit theatre screens worldwide on Eid-ul-Fitr 2017. HUM Films and Mindworks Media Production hosted a special meet and greet session with the star cast and crew of film and raised the curtain on the much awaited trailer of the movie amidst thunderous applause by the attendees. Yalghaar boasts a stellar cast including the industry’s stalwarts Shaan Shahid, Humayun Saeed, Bilal Ashraf, Adnan Siddiqui, Ayub Khoso, Atiya Khan, Ayesha Omar, Sana Bucha, Armeena Rana Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Umair Jaswal, Uzma Khan, Ali Rehman and many others. Yalghaar will feature Humayun Saeed in an avatar role with spectacular display of acting by veteran Shaan Shahid, Adnan Siddiqui and the ever charming Bilal Ashraf along with the other cast members that will stand the test of times.