LOS ANGELES:- Mel B has requested a court keeps her legal battle with Stephen Belafonte sealed from the public. The former Spice Girls singer split from the producer earlier this year amid accusations he had been abusive and got their nanny pregnant, and she has now asked the court to keep their case private because it is attracting so much attention, it is harming her daughters, Phoenix, 18, 10-year-old Angel - both of whom she has from past relationships - and five-year-old Madison, her child with Stephen.

She also claimed having to testify in open court about the abuse she allegedly suffered would be ‘’further abuse’’ against her.