LOS ANGELES-Miranda Kerr’s ‘’favourite thing’’ to drink every morning is a glass of hot water with lemon, and a nutritious smoothie packed with fruit and her Kora Organics Skin Food Supplement.

The 34-year-old model has revealed every morning she will make the warm drink to ‘’kick start’’ her digestion, which is swiftly followed by a nutritious smoothie made from almond butter, fresh fruit and the Noni Skin Food Supplement product from her brand Kora Organics.

Speaking in a video with HarpersBazaar.com about her daily routine, the brunette beauty said: ‘’So one of my favourite things to have in the morning is hot water with lemons. It’s a really great way to kick start your digestion, it’s full of vitamin c. After I’ve made my hot water and lemon,

I’ll then make a smoothie, and these are some of my favourite ingredients to include: almond milk, fresh papaya, spinach, blueberries and raspberries, almond butter is a great source of protein. And then last but not least, I also use a little Kora Organics Skin Food Supplement, so this contains noni, contains acai, blueberry, matcha green tea. I used to drink it as a liquid because it’s so much easier it’s nutritious and delicious.’’

The catwalk icon - who has six-year-old son Flynn with her former partner Orlando Bloom - will later tuck into a salmon dish for lunch, followed by a roast chicken dinner with sweet potato mash for dinner.

She explained: ‘’So for lunch I ‘m going to have salmon, with a little bit of crushed garlic and turmeric and fresh lemon, with a side salad of sprouts and arugula, cucumber, purple cauliflower and avocado. And then i make a simple salad dressing with olive oil, lemon, a little apple cider vinegar and a little sea salt.’’

And regardless of how hectic the style muse’s day is she will always make time to ‘’be present’’ and enjoy her meals, although she prefers it when she can work from home so she has the chance to cook a proper cuisine for the entire family.

Miranda - who married husband Evan Spiegel earlier this year - explained: ‘’No matter how busy I am I really try to take a moment and just really be present with eating and enjoy my food.

‘’I work all over the world and I do have an office at Kora Organic, but it’s nice when I get to have those days where I work from home because I get to cook for myself and for my family.’’

As well as Miranda’s healthy eating plan, she also works out regularly to maintain her slender frame, which leaves her feeling ‘’energised and grounded’’.

She said: ‘’It’s important to do exercise you really enjoy. For me i really enjoy yoga. Just doing a few stretched and yoga poses really helps me feel energised and grounded and ready for my day.’’