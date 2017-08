LOS ANGELES-Orlando Bloom is to star in new Amazon Original Series ‘Carnival Row’ and his involvement was announced by Roy Price, Head of Amazon Studios and Prime Video content globally, at the Edinburgh International TV Festival. The 40-year-old actor - who is best known for his roles in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchises - was unveiled as the lead in the new streaming fantasy TV show by Roy Price, head of Amazon Studios and Prime Video content globally, at the Edinburgh International TV Festival on Friday. Bloom will play the role of Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl on Carnival Row. Rycroft is not supposed to care about the death of another faerish refugee, but he does, and getting to the bottom of what happened to her will come at a big cost.

Carnival Row is a fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city which attracts mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population.

The eight-episode Amazon Original Series, produced by Legendary Television, will be written and executive produced by showrunner Rene Echevarria who has worked on the likes of ‘Star Trek’, ‘Teen Wolf’, ‘Castle’ and ‘Medium’ with Bloom also acting as a producer.

Paul McGuigan - famous for his work on ‘Victor Frankenstein’, ‘Luke Cage’ and ‘ Sherlock’ - is set to direct and executive produce and Travis Beacham who will serve as executive producer and wrote the original feature script, ‘A Killing on Carnival Row’, which appeared on the very first installment of the Hollywood Blacklist in 2005.

The series is scheduled to begin filming this fall for a 2019 release.

‘Carnival Row’ will be available using the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV and mobile devices, or online at Amazon.com/originals.