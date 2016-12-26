Junaid Jamshed

Junaid Jamshed Khan was a Pakistani recording artist, television personality, occasional actor, singer-songwriter, preacher and televangelist. After graduating with a degree in engineering from the UET, Jamshed briefly worked as a civilian contractor and engineer for the Pakistan Air Force before focusing on a musical career. Jamshed was in Chitral, along with one of his two wives, Nayha Junaid, for a Tablighi Jamaat mission. On 7 Dec 2016, the two were returning to Islamabad aboard PIA Flight 661, which crashed near Havelian, KPK, killing all on board.

Amjad Sabri

Amjad Farid Sabri was a Pakistani singer and a proponent of the Sufi Muslim tradition. Son of Ghulam Farid Sabri of the Sabri Brothers, he emerged as one of South Asia's most prominent qawwali singers, often reciting poems written by his father and uncle. He was shot dead in Karachi in a targeted killing claimed by a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban. Pakistani police and paramilitary arrested his alleged killers who have confessed to killing the renowned singer.

Fatima Surayya Bajia

Fatima Surayya Bajia was an Urdu novelist, playwright and drama writer of Pakistan. She was awarded various awards at home and abroad including Japan's highest civil award in recognition of her works. She also remained Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh province in Pakistan. She was also member of managing committee of Arts Council of Pakistan; Karachi. She died on 10 February 2016 in Karachi, Pakistan, aged 85 from throat cancer.

Mashooq Sultan

Prominent Pashto folk singer Mashooq Sultan died suffering from hepatitis and diabetes for the last couple of years. Her funeral prayers were offered at Peshawar with a large number of people. She was known as the queen of the stage and entertained the Pakhtuns with her folk and traditional songs for several decades. The winner of prestigious presidential award Mashooq Sultan was also honoured with more than 60 presents and medals for her services to Pashto music.

Qandeel Baloch

Qandeel Baloch was a Pakistani model, actress, woman's rights activist and social media celebrity. Baloch rose to prominence due to her videos on social networks discussing her daily routine and various controversial issues. On 15 July 2016, Baloch was drugged and then asphyxiated by her brother Waseem while she was asleep at her parents' home in Multan.Her death was reported by her father Azeem. It was first reported as a shooting, but an autopsy report confirmed that Baloch was murdered by asphyxiation while she was asleep on the night.