Lahore: Following the recent unveil event of OPPO Classic Black F1s Selfie Expert in collaboration with fashion and media personality: HSY, patrons finally got the chance to collect the new phone for the first time via a pre order booking. Hundreds of people waited in long queues in the heart of smartphone market, Hafeez Center to get to experience the much awaited Classic Black F1s Selfie Expert for the first time.



The Classic Black F1s is competitively priced at Rs. 25,899 only. Within the first 5 hours of the activity, OPPO sold the entire stock of Limited Edition1000 phones in 6 cities, a testament that the new phone was very well received by the patrons.–Staff Reporter



Those customers who pre-ordered the phone also got a gift pack along with their purchase, which included an exclusive case designed by HSY along with Ollie bottle, a selfie stick and a Zong 6GB data coupon.



“The tremendous and positive response from the customers has proved that OPPO xHSY Classic Black F1s campaign is successful, we are rising up the standards in Pursuit of Beauty in the smartphone industry, and we are looking forward to bringing more interesting campaigns in Pakistan” said Kevin Hu, Overseas Brand Manager for OPPO.