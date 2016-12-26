Karachi- Miss Veet Pakistan has become one of the highest rated shows in Pakistan with weekly bouts of thrilling challenges in exotic locales, as the show showcases the continuing transformation of the contestants.

This episode began with a spine-chilling warm up activity of facing your fear in the Veet Academy, where the contestants were required to pose gracefully with a real Python. The episode featured an exciting challenge, thrown down by the heart throb of the film industry – Adnan Siddiqui. The girls had to act out on interesting situations given to them. The contestants thrilled audiences by their incredible impromptu performance with the Star of the night, Adnan Siddiqui. The day ended with a lot of adventure and excitement.

“It was amazing to see how the contestants managed to go beyond and dared themselves to be bold and courageous while facing the camera. The girls certainly possess talent and I am glad they are well aware of it.

They definitely have a long way to go and this transformation journey will help them along the way.” expressed Adnan Siddiqui. The episode ended on another sad round of elimination in which Sameen Rashid, one of the most charming contestants parted ways from Miss Veet Pakistan and her transformation journey came to a halt.

However, the voting lines are open for the audience if they want to see Sameen Rashid back in show once again.