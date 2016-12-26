Singer-song writer George Michael has died at the age of 53, his publicist announced.

The 53-year-old, who was set to release a documentary in 2017, passed away peacefully at home.

He rose to fame as a member of Wham!, who are known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas.

The pop superstar, whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career which spanned almost four decades.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," a statement from Mr Michael's publicist said.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

