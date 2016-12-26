If rumours on the internet can be trusted (which is a big "if" at the best of times), model Suki Waterhouse and Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden are dating. The Sun reports that Suki and Richard have started seeing each other and have a "great connection."

According to Harpers Bazaar, Suki made a name for herself as model and has since branched out into acting. She also famously dated Bradley Cooper for two years. Richard is probably best known to TV fans as former "King of the North," Robb Stark, but he also played a literal Prince Charming in Disney's live action Cinderella in 2015.

Honestly, the only thing we can see wrong with this pairing is that Suki and Richard might bring too much combined perfection for a single relationship. Let's file this one under rumors we hope are true.