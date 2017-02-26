The Titanic and Aliens star passed away on Saturday because of complications following a surgery, reports Daily Mail.

He was in a host of Hollywood hits, including Twister, and had an Emmy for Hatfields and McCoys.

His family said in a statement: 'It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.'

They added that he had an 'illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and flimmaker.'

The statement went on: 'Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.

Paxton leaves behind two children. He was married to his second wife at the time of his death.