LOS ANGELES:- Catherine Zeta Jones bought her husband Michael Douglas a new television so she could get a new house. The 'Chicago' actress - who has kids Dylan, 16, and Carys, 13, with her spouse - fell in love with a dream home but the 'Behind the Candelabra' star was reluctant to move. However, Michael went along with her wishes and in order to cheer him up and allow him to give her free reign to do what she wanted with the property, she made sure the abode was kitted out with a ''huge'' new television.

Actually, I was the one who bought it - my husband didn't want to move because he was happy where he was but I just fell in love with the place. So we moved in and I said, 'I've got a treat for you'. And in the TV room, I'd bought him a huge curve TV, with a curved screen. And he loves it.