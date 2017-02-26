Hollywood London - Ed Sheeran has continued his domination of the UK singles chart by making it seven weeks at number one with Shape Of You.

The British pop star had been enjoying a one-two run at the top of the countdown for a record-breaking five weeks until last week when his second-placed song Castle On The Hill dropped to three.

However, he is now back at number two with new entry How Would You Feel (Paean), which pushes Rag 'n' Bone Man's Human to three, just ahead of Castle On The Hill at four.

Katy Perry's Chained To The Rhythm rounds out the new top five. Meanwhile, in the UK albums chart, Rag 'n' Bone Man earns a second week at number one.

following his double win as British Breakthrough and Critics' Choice at London's BRIT Awards on Wednesday.

He leads Scottish singer/songwriter Amy MACdonald, who is new at two with Under Stars, and rocker Ryan Adams, who enters at three with Prisoner.

Sheeran's X and Adele's 25 close out the top five in fourth and fifth place, respectively.