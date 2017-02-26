Game Of Thrones star Neil Fingleton has died at the age of 36, it has been reported.

Once named as Britain's tallest man, the 7'7" star played Mag The Mighty in the fantasy series and also took on roles in X-Men: First Class and Jupiter Ascending.

According to reports, he passed away following heart failure on Saturday.

According to The Telegraph, a statement posted on the Tall Persons Club group Facebook page on Sunday read: "Sadly it has come to our attention that Neil Fingleton Britain's Tallest man passed away on Saturday.

"Neil became Britain's Tallest man in 2007 passing the height of Chris Greener.

"Neil started off in basketball in the USA before becoming a actor and starring in the X-men first class and also recently in the Game of Thrones.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family."

Tributes have already poured in over social media.

Game Of Thrones fan Gary Windle Tweeted a picture of himself with the actor and wrote:

Rip to the giant that is Neil fingleton mag the mighty game of thrones rest in peace mate gutted ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Wz2GeQRG4G — Gary Windle (@gary_windle) February 26, 2017

RIP Neil Fingleton -basketball player and @GameOfThrones actor. Just 36-years-old. Thoughts with his family & friends [a Durham lad as well] pic.twitter.com/iw0zFuvHgL — Paul Nilsen (@basketmedia365) February 26, 2017

Born in Durham, Mr Fingleton was awarded a basketball scholarship in the US, playing in a number of teams there and in Spain before returning to the UK to focus on his acting career.

In an interview with the Guinness World Records in 2006, he said he came from a tall family.

"I have always been taller than everyone since I can remember," he said.

"My height really took off when I reached 11 and was touching 7ft.

"By the time I was 16, I was 7ft 5in and stopped growing at 18."