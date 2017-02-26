EN LOS ANGELES - The 24-year-old singer attended The Weeknd's concert in Amsterdam on the European leg of his tour Friday night, taking to her Instagram story to snap a quick pic from the show.

In the photo, you can see SelGo's high heels as she props her feet up in what appears to be a press box of sorts. Though it's hard to make out anymore of the black and blue photo due to the lights, you can see The Weeknd's face projected on the screen in the background.

A fan site also caught a video of SelGo making her way out of the Ziggo Dome with her security following the conclusion of the show.

We wouldn't doubt if she ends up joining The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) on his Zurich and Paris stops into next week, too. After all, a source recently told E! News, "Abel is proud to have Selena by his side."

Even when she can't be with him, she's supporting him. For example, SelGo's mom shared a photo from a family game night on Instagram last week, and though the "Starboy" crooner was notably absent, the songstress showed her support for her beau by wearing a special ensemble from his official merchandise collection.

"They are falling for each other," our insider shared, noting how The Weeknd "has told [Selena] how much he cares for her" and makes her "feel really confident."

Still, our source said they're intentionally keeping their official public appearances to a minimum because they want to get to know each other well enough before they get involved in a highly publicized relationship (which we all know could come with plenty of drama and pressure).