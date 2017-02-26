CM NEW YORK - Hugh Jackman has described his 17 years as Wolverine as ''like a dream'' as he attended a special screening of 'Logan' in New York City.

The 48-year-old actor praised fans of the Marvel character as he attended a special screening of 'Logan' at the Rose Theatre in New York City.

He said: ''This is like a dream. After 17 years, I feel I've met every Wolverine and X-Men fan [in the street] ... Honestly, these 17 years would not have been possible without you. I love this character, and I love you guys.''

Meanwhile, Hugh previously confessed he cried on the film's set as he felt ''very emotional'' because he thinks director James Mangold is finally telling the story fans have wanted to see. Speaking at a press conference recently, he said: ''I love Wolverine. I will not miss it, for it will always be inside me.

''It was very emotional to make this movie. I always felt that there was a deeper story about this character.

''I'm very proud of the movies of the past, but I felt I had something more. Like a man. He did not want to be just the tough Wolverine, but the difficult Logan.

''I cried a few times on the set. I hope fans will say: finally, this is the Wolverine movie I wanted to see.''

And Hugh also admitted how he initially thought the character was ''ridiculous'' but soon realised Wolverine is more defined by his humanity than his powers.

He added: ''I had never heard of X-Men when they called me for the test. When I read claws came out of his hands, I thought, 'That's ridiculous.'

''Wolverine is a different character. For me, he is more defined by his humanity than by his powers. He's the hard guy to have on the team, but he's worth having around.''