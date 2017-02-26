KARACHI - Khaadi, Pakistan’s premium clothing and lifestyle brand, has launched Volume 1 for Khaadi Lawn worldwide via the Khaadi retail network and their e-store.

The new collection evokes a range of creative and eclectic designs, aiming to provide Khaadi fans with a diverse, sub-cultural collection to choose from – ensuring there will be something in store for everyone. It features designs with a fusion of ethnic, yet modern unstitched garments with inspirations ranging from Eastern Europe, Central Europe, East Asia, and South Asia. The designs depicts the colours, patterns and a general sensibility of those regions, marking the signature Khaadi look. The brand has taken an extra step with its Volume 1 catalogue by including various stitching patterns for its consumers to work with for tailoring other than the photo shoot. This will also ensure that it is set apart from other brands in the same market, additionally providing Khaadi-wearers with top-level tailoring and designs.