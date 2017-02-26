LAHORE (PR) - After delivering a successful inaugural season, Cornetto is thrilled to begin Cornetto Pop Rock 2 with a bang and release its first music video of the season ‘Yeh Kya Huwa’ by Pop Icon and International superstar Komal Rizvi. The video has been directed by one of the only directors in Pakistan with two blockbuster films, Wajahat Rauf, choreographed by the talented Wahab Shab, and styled by the seasoned stylist Ehtesham Ansari, with Saad Sultan being the music producer.

Komal Rizvi’s duet with Q from Josh ‘Desan Da Raja’ from Cornetto Pop Rock won Google Award for the fourth most watched video on YouTube in Pakistan with over two million views. Her solo this season brings the same happy and young feel that Cornetto promises to the youth. A light yet energetic song with parts from the classic ‘Chitta Kukkar BanereTe,’ Komal Rizvi brings a fresh take on the traditional.

The music video is based on the concept of youngsters having fun and enjoying the company of Komal Rizvi, as they all dance on the beats of the song.