The Oscars have forever been the fashion Olympics for Hollywood's brightest stars. Style chameleons like Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman regularly steal the show, while risky contenders like Björk still live in our hearts (and memes). Ahead, the most iconic red carpet looks in Academy Awards history that despite the push for #AskHerMore make us actually crave the answer to "Who are you wearing?" Here's to shamelessly anticipating this year's red carpet, reports Marie Claire.

Grace Kelly:

The queen (princess?) of red carpet elegance, Grace Kelly wearing this mint-green spaghetti strap number is everything.

Barbra Streisand:

Not one to wear anything close to traditional, here's Babs wearing a sparkly pantsuit sealed with a bow (and the perfect rounded bob to match).

Lauren Hutton:

This is how you have fun on the red carpet, as demonstrated by Lauren Hutton wearing a rainbow dress topped with a fur chubby jacket.

Jacqueline Bisset:

Making a case for the one-shouldered trend to come, Jacqueline Bisset wore this non-traditional striped gown with a high neck.

Geena Davis:

Looking like a golden statuette, Geena Davis wears a beautiful off-the-shoulder golden brocade gown.

Cindy Crawford:

The ultimate Kim Kardashian move: show up at the Oscars (not nominated) and steal all the attention. (This might be the most va-va-voom Oscars dress in history, for what it's worth).

Kate Winslet:

Color at the Oscars often speaks for itself, and this bright pink gown (paired with an equally vibrant red wrap) spoke *volumes*, channeling old-school glamour.

Nicole Kidman:

Considered one of the most influential red carpet gowns in fashion history, Nicole Kidman's silk chartreuse gown by newly minted Dior designer John Galliano helped to put him on the map and is considered the first true "couture" gown on the red carpet.

Julia Roberts:

Our favorite all-American sweetheart looked flawless in this vintage Valentino work of art from 1982, where she took home a win for her portrayal of Erin Brockovich.

Halle Berry:

One of our favorite Oscar looks of all time, Berry oozed elegance in this embroidered burgundy Elie Saab dress with a satin train and her signature pixie cut. That night, she was the first black woman to take home a best actress award for Monster's Ball.

Jennifer Lopez:

It feels like J.Lo was born knowing how to nail an entrance. Case in point: this mint green one-sleeve, asymmetrical cape dress that made her skin look radiant (just one of many red carpet knockouts).

Keira Knightley:

The actress topped 2006 best-dressed lists in an aubergine taffeta gown, custom-made by Vera Wang.

Reese Witherspoon:

Southern sweetheart Reese Witherspoon won the Best Actress award for the role of a lifetime—playing June Carter Cash—in this vintage Christian Dior gown (from 1955).

Nicole Kidman:

Who could forget that scarlet red Balenciaga gown complete with a bow halter neck and side-swept hair?

Marion Cotillard:

The mermaid dress is tough to nail without looking like a prom dress gone wrong, but when yours was a couture piece designed by Jean Paul Gaultier—covered with intricate scale embroidery—you're in a whole 'nother category.

Sandra Bullock:

The stunning Oscar winner for The Blind Side exuded glamour in this floor-length metallic Marchesa gown and perfect pink lip.

Angelina Jolie:

The Versace look that sparked its own meme Twitter account (@AngiesRightLeg) was the talk of Tinsel Town in 2012. Many saw it as a return to her cheeky younger red carpet image, and it's definitely one way to ensure that your all-black dress is anything but boring.

Amy Adams:

The closest Amy Adams has come in real life to her princess role in Enchanted, she wowed in an Oscar de la Renta dress with an ethereal frothy train that she helped to envision with the designer.

Jennifer Lawrence:

The giant tiered dress that caused the staircase-trip-seen-'round-the-world was a gorgeous haute couture gown by Dior.

Emma Stone:

Reasons why we're thrilled Emma Stone ended up landing the role in La La Land: her auburn hair naturally vibes with colorful frocks like these. Here, she's wearing a risk-taking Elie Saab gown in mustard yellow that 100 percent pays off.

Rachel McAdams:

A relatively understated look from August Getty (no over-zealous beading or abundant tulle) but she's subtly pulling off other Oscars staples, too—the thigh-high slit, low back, and sweeping train—in a very refreshing emerald hue.

Rosamund Pike:

Pike looks like a visionary statuette herself in scarlet Givenchy Haute Couture, perhaps playing off her unforgettable bloody role in the previous year's Gone Girl.