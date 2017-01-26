Lahore-After facing the wrath of hardliners and demands that her scenes should be cut from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Raees, Mahira Khan is back in limelight. The actress is in Dubai to promote the flick in which she plays the female lead. According reports the King Khan is also in Dubai these days. The actor also happens to be in the same hotel as Mahira. The actor, however, cannot afford another confrontation with Shiv Sena. So a joint appearance seems unlikely.

Mahira stopped by for an interview with Khaleej Times and revealed that the role for the female lead came as a surprise to her.

“When I got the first call for Raees, I was numb and I did not know how to react because it was too quick. I didn’t know anybody in Bollywood. I have never given my portfolio or met anyone, so it was very random. Someone saw my work, called for an audition and then said, come. All of this happened within a matter of week. I couldn’t digest it then and I am not able to understand it even now.”

She also talked about working alongside the biggest name in Bollywood. “I am very grateful that I got to work with Shah Rukh for several reasons. He is someone who is such a big star. He is so hard working that it is unbelievable and I have taken that back home with me. I have learnt that the bigger you are, the harder you have to work.”

Mahira also revealed she had a lot of fun filming the song ‘Zaalima’. “The making of Zaalima is probably the most fun that I have had on screen. It was a song so it was easier to do.

It was a bit tougher for me because we are not used to song and dance in our films even though we do it, but this kind of romance and slow speed was new for me. Zaalima was added at the last minute. I am happy that now I have a romantic song with Shah Rukh Khan. There were a lot of hours of working and we were hardly sleeping. We would sleep for an hour and run back to shoot. But it was fun. The entire cast and crew were chilling together.”