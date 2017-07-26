LOS ANGELES-Anne Hathaway is reportedly in talks to star in the ‘Barbie’ movie taking on the role that was originally going to be played by Amy Schumer.

The 34-year-old actress is wanted by Sony and Mattel to take on the role of a character expelled from Barbieland for failing to live up to the perfection expected of its residents, according to website The Ankler. The part was initially going to played by Amy Schumer but she has pulled out of the project, intended for cinemas in 2018, due to ‘’scheduling conflicts’’.

Hathaway is said to be interested in the role and talks have been progressing well.

Director Alethea Jones is in talks to helm the movie which Sony and Mattel want to send a positive message to young girls about body image and self-esteem.

Schumer, 36, admitted she was totally ‘’bummed’’ to drop out of the ‘Barbie’ film, even though she had been targeted by trolls in the wake of her casting, an online attack which she laughed off with her usual wit.

In a statement, she said: ‘’Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to ‘Barbie’ due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.’’ Hathaway will next bee seen in the all-female led crime caper ‘Ocean’s Eight’ and is currently shooting Steven Knight’s new thriller ‘Serenity’.