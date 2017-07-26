LOS ANGELES-‘Titanic’ co-stars Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet are offering a private dinner to one lucky bidder at a charity auction. The 42-year-old actor is holding a star-studded gala on Wednesday in St Tropez, France, to raise money for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, and one of the top auction prizes will be the chance to enjoy a private meal with the ‘Titanic’ co-stars at an eatery of the winning bidder’s choice.

However, according to reports the choices will be limited to a restaurant in New York city, and the meal must take place in either October or November because of the Oscar-winning stars’ busy schedules.

While the annual gala raises money for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which supports environmental causes, People reports the auction profits will also benefit good causes of 41-year-old Kate’s choosing, including a GoFundMe campaign which is helping a young mother pay for cancer treatment.

The star-studded event will feature entertainment from Lenny Kravitz, who will sing for guests expected to include fellow musician Madonna, as well as movie icons including Cate Blanchett, ‘La La Land’ star Emma Stone, Tom Hanks, Jared Leto, Kate Hudson and Penelope Cruz.

During the evening, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, will be honoured with the New Leadership Award for working towards making the French capital the ideal model for ‘’sustainable urban living and design’’ at the ceremony.

And there is no doubt the event will go down a storm, as last year’s gala saw a whopping $45 million raised for over 30 organisations across the globe, up an impressive $30 million more than the total sum donated in 2015.