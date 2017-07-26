LONDON:- The next James Bond movie will hit screens in November 2019, according to a tweet posted by the franchise’s official Twitter. The upcoming instalment in the popular spy movie franchise will be the 27th title to feature the suave spy - known as 007 - and in a tweet posted to the franchise’s official Twitter on Monday (24.07.17), the as-yet-untitled movie was given a release date just over two years away. The tweet read: ‘’James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world.’’

Despite having been given a release date, not much else is known about the next Bond movie. Even the casting of James Bond himself is up for debate, after tough filming on previous venture ‘Spectre’ in 2015 caused Daniel Craig - who currently plays the English secret agent - to say he would rather ‘’slash his wrists’’ than return to the role.