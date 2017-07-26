Two Pakistani documentaries have been nominated for Emmy Awards this year.

A Girl in River: The Price of Forgiveness and Among the Believers are nominated documentaries.

Sharmeen Obaid Chennoy’s A Girl in River is nominated in three categories including Outstanding Sound and Music, Outstanding Short Documentary and Best Documentary.

Three Emmy nominations! Couldn't be more proud of my team at @SOCFilms! Let's bring them home! https://t.co/0Z9GE7QJGm #Emmy2017 — Sharmeen Obaid (@sharmeenochinoy) July 26, 2017





While Muhammad Ali Naqvi’s Among the Believers is nominated in category of Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary.

Sharmeen has already won Emmy for her documentary Saving Face and Children of Taliban.