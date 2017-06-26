Muslims across the world are celebrating the occasion of Eidul Fitr with joy and happiness, celebrities send out love and greetings to make the day special.

Here’s how our favourite people wished their fans,

Our captain Sarfraz with his wife:

sarfrz with wife in eid day ???????????????????????? A post shared by PTV Sports (@official_ptvsports) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

Maya Ali wishes 'Eid Mubarak' from Poland:

Wasim Akram and Ali Zafar in a heart warming tweet:

We face ups&downs in life.Triumph can easily follow with tragedy.We mourn what we can't change &give thanks for what we r given #EidMubarak — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 26, 2017

Eid Mubarak. Prayers for the ones in loss of their loved ones. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 26, 2017

Mahira Khan wishing Eid in a different way:

Happy #Eid to all celebrating! Love love love xxx P.S palm trees comin' outta my head is my current state of mind???? A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Ayesha Omer's first Eid away from home:

Aiza Khan and Danish Taimoor's daughter Hoorain looks super duper excited:

Hoorain shopping for Eid ????????????????✨???????? #ayezakhan A post shared by Aiza Danish ★ (@iaizakhan) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Mansha Pasha wishing us 'Eid Mubarak' in white:

In uk, its Eid today! Eid Mubarak to everyone! Hope u all have a wonderful Eid full of blessings! Im wearing this lovely outfit by @farahtalibazizdh ❤ A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Shadab and Muhammad Hafeez:

Eid Mubarak to everyone from Shadab A post shared by PTV Sports (@official_ptvsports) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

A post shared by PTV Sports (@official_ptvsports) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

Maryam... Oops! Zaid Ali wishes his fans:

Eid Mubarak ???? A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

Urwa and Farhan had our hearts melt by celebrating their first Eid after marriage at an orphanage:

Mawra Hocane on Eid day: