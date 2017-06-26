Muslims across the world are celebrating the occasion of Eidul Fitr with joy and happiness, celebrities send out love and greetings to make the day special.

Here’s how our favourite people wished their fans,

Our captain Sarfraz with his wife:

sarfrz with wife in eid day ????????????????????????

Maya Ali wishes 'Eid Mubarak' from Poland:

Wasim Akram and Ali Zafar in a heart warming tweet:

Mahira Khan wishing Eid in a different way:

Ayesha Omer's first Eid away from home:

Aiza Khan and Danish Taimoor's daughter Hoorain looks super duper excited:

Hoorain shopping for Eid ????????????????✨???????? #ayezakhan

Mansha Pasha wishing us 'Eid Mubarak' in white:

Shadab and Muhammad Hafeez:

Eid Mubarak to everyone from Shadab

Maryam... Oops! Zaid Ali wishes his fans:

Eid Mubarak ????

Urwa and Farhan had our hearts melt by celebrating their first Eid after marriage at an orphanage:

Mawra Hocane on Eid day:

My main ???? #Eid2017 @urwatistic

