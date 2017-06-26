Muslims across the world are celebrating the occasion of Eidul Fitr with joy and happiness, celebrities send out love and greetings to make the day special.
Here’s how our favourite people wished their fans,
Our captain Sarfraz with his wife:
Maya Ali wishes 'Eid Mubarak' from Poland:
Wishing you all back in Pakistan and across the world a very happy Eid... Now I can totally imagine what Eid is with family... Anyways work is important as well... I really wish baba you were here with us... This would be our 1st Eid without you and I guess the feeling of not having you on this day is more painful... I know you're in a better place... I love u baba (remember him in your duas)... Enjoy your Eid and don't forget to share this time with those who need you more... Thank u @mohsin.naveed.ranjha for sending this dress all the way from Pakistan????n picture courtesy @farazsheikh92 #Eidmubarak #lovemywork #haveablessedday #wearing #MNR #farazsheikh #mayaali????
Wasim Akram and Ali Zafar in a heart warming tweet:
We face ups&downs in life.Triumph can easily follow with tragedy.We mourn what we can't change &give thanks for what we r given #EidMubarak— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 26, 2017
Eid Mubarak. Prayers for the ones in loss of their loved ones.— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 26, 2017
Mahira Khan wishing Eid in a different way:
Ayesha Omer's first Eid away from home:
My first time away from home and Pakistan on Eid...I feel like a lost child...can totally relate to how all of you living far away from loved ones feel on occasions like this...but putting my heart and soul into promoting the film that I gave my heart and soul to....that's me right before walking into the theatre for the New York premiere of @yalghaarofficial today.... sending all of you, all my love from here, on Eid..❤❤️ hope its amazing for you all.... #ayeshaomar #newyork #humfilms #promotionaltour ...big love to @saniamaskatiya and @sherezadjewellery for the gorgeous outfit and jewels... ✨????
Aiza Khan and Danish Taimoor's daughter Hoorain looks super duper excited:
Mansha Pasha wishing us 'Eid Mubarak' in white:
Shadab and Muhammad Hafeez:
Maryam... Oops! Zaid Ali wishes his fans:
Urwa and Farhan had our hearts melt by celebrating their first Eid after marriage at an orphanage:
Mawra Hocane on Eid day: