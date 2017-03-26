LOSANGELES-The Mamma Mia! actress and her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, welcomed the bundle of joy a rep for the star confirmed.

Details of the baby's name or place of birth have not yet been disclosed.

The arrival of the couple's daughter comes just weeks after The Newsroom star Thomas revealed he and Amanda had secretly eloped. Holding up his wedding ring and calling the 31-year-old actress "my wife", he told host James Corden on The Late Late Show earlier this month (Mar17): "We eloped... we just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing… We had a great day. It was perfect."

The 40-year-old added that he and Amanda, who announced their engagement last September (16), had written their own vows for the intimate occasion, where they were also joined by the actress' dog Finn.

The Mean Girls star confirmed her pregnancy last November (16) after she stepped out for a red carpet event and debuted her baby bump.

Amanda and Thomas first met in 2015, while co-starring in the Off Broadway play The Way We Get By, but their relationship didn't become romantic until they reunited on movie The Last Word, which was filmed in 2016.