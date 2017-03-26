LOSANGELES-Zara Larsson says Beyoncé's music - particularly her album 'B'day' - is the ''soundtrack'' to her life.

Zara Larsson says Beyoncé's music is the ''soundtrack'' to her life.

The 'Lush Life' singer has never been shy about her adoration for the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker but is particularly fond of her album 'B'day' as it is the one which made her go from liking her to loving her.

Asked what song or album would be the soundtrack to her life, she said: ''B'day by Beyoncé. I am a really big Beyoncé fan, like a proper crazy fan. This album was the moment when I went from liking her to loving her.''

And the blonde beauty is equally inspired by Lady GaGa.

Asked for her favourite quote of all time, she repeated Gaga's words: ''Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you're wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn't love you anymore.''

And when it comes to fashion, the 19-year-old pop star loves Rihanna's style.

She told Vogue.co.uk: ''Her style is really fashion forward and very versatile. I feel with her that there are no rules, she just wears what she wants.''

Meanwhile, Zara previously insisted female pop stars can ''never win'' and has slammed double standards in the music industry.

She said: ''Just those typical 'bad' ones, 'bad girls' doing 'bad things', when an equal number of men are doing the same things. Look at all those rock stars from way back!

''Female pop stars can never win, especially when it comes to being sexy, or not sexy, and whether you are owning this, or being owned. You know, looking at Beyoncé, she is owning her sexuality, especially in Lemonade. But it's also like, when she and Jay Z are performing together, why aren't you in a bathing suit, Jay?''