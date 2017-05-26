LAHORE - The grand finale Chief Minister’s Talent Hunt Program 2017 concluded the other day at Alhamra Arts Council.

Minister for Information and culture Mujtaba Shajaur Rehman was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

Semi classical and folk songs were presented by most singers which enthralled the audience.

Talking to The Nation Talent Hunt judge Sajjad Taffu said “The purpose of organizing this programme was to showcase the talent of our youth to the whole world and the response it has received is overwhelming.

“Today I had a call from an American music academy and they offered me to come at USA and teach their children Pakistani music,” Sajjad said.

“We have a lot of hidden talent but the only dilemma we face is platform and Punjab Talent programme has done a tremendously work for the progress of youth in Pakistan,” Sajjad said.

Sheraz Ali from Lahore was awarded Rs 500,000 cash award, shield and a certificate as best vocalist.

Arsalan Riaz from Bahawalpur bagged the second position in Punjab and was awarded with Rs 300,000 cash prize. A special person girl bagged the third position with cash prize of Rs 100,000, certificate and a shield.

10 consolation prizes of Rs 30,000 were given to young talent which included Muhammad Nabeel from DG Khan, Kashif Ali from Lahore, Salman Sabir from Lahore and many more.