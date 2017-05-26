LAHORE - Shujaat Ali khan, grandson of legendary classical music maestro Ustad Salamat Ali has has launched his much anticipated latest single titled ‘Tumhe Dillagi’.

Shujaat is widely celebrated for his unparalleled talent and has performed all over the world to promote Pakistani classical and traditional music. The music video is composed by the singer himself and has been directed by Arsalan Farooqi.

The song is a tribute to legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Many singers across the globe have sung this song and remixed it their own style of music but Shujaat has sung it with RNB music with addition to rap music.

Talking to The Nation Shujat Ali Khan said “Since my childhood I was inspired by the songs of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It was my dream to release one of his songs in a unique way.”

“He was a singer who could possess a six-octave vocal range and perform at a high level of intensity for several hours. He was not only a qawwal but also a renowned Pakistani musician who is considered as one of the greatest singers ever recorded in the world and to sing his song is an achievement in itself.

“I believe in experiments and everyone must experience new inventions. People from all over the world are appreciating the song and the response is overwhelming,” he said. The video of the songs is going on air on different TV channels.