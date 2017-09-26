LOS ANGELES-Nicole Kidman suffers from dry skin.

The 50-year-old actress takes care of herself more now she’s getting older and the key factor when she’s looking for new beauty and skincare products is that they are ‘’hydrating’’.

She told W magazine: ‘’The thing is to be healthy.

‘’Obviously, you need to use certain creams, and you need to use sunscreen, and you need to take care of yourself more. And that’s why even something that’s hydrating, because my skin tends to be dry, and my lips tend to be dry, so anything that says hydrating I’m like yes, please.’’

And the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress is teaching her young daughters, Sunday, nine, and six-year-old Faith - who she has with husband Keith Urban - to get into the habit of protecting their skin from harmful sun rays.

She said: ‘’Because I’m so fair, I recommend even my girls, like my little girls, they wear the sunscreen too, because one of them is dark, and one of them is fair.

‘’I’m just so religious about it. It’s just how I was raised, and it’s why my skin now is, I think, far less damaged than it could have been. Because I still go to the beach, it’s not that I don’t go to the beach, and it’s not that I’m not outside.’’

Nicole - who also has adult children Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise - recently urged women wanting to have children to make sure they stay healthy for their kids, and explained it is more important to feel your best, rather than focusing on looking youthful.

Nicole explained: ‘’You want to have beautiful, healthy-looking skin and that’s what I think most women would desire. And, as much as we talk about anti-aging, it’s more that I want to feel vibrant.’’