Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are reportedly engaged after Harington proposed over the summer.

The couple, who met on the hit HBO show in 2012, have apparently told friends and family the exciting news, but are yet to set a date. The latest reports compounds rumors that first emerged in July of the actor proposing to her over dinner, but reps for Harington and Leslie have yet to officially confirm or respond to the speculation.

"They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged," a source told The Sun.

"Kit's known for ages he's wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first."

The pair recently confirmed that they had moved in together after five years of dating, after Leslie moved into Harington's £1.75 million house in East Anglia.

Appearing on James Corden's Late Late Show, Harington revealed: "I've moved in with my other best friend Rose, so I'm very happy.

"It's going well, so she's got all sorts of ideas for the house. I said to her, cause she's moved into my house, 'Look darling, it's important that this is our space. That it feels like our space. That you haven't just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.'"

Reflecting on falling for the 30-year-old actress while filming season two of Game of Thrones in Iceland, the actor told Vogue Italia: "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.

"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love."