Shaan’s production, ‘Arth: The Destination’, has us all wondering: does it have what it takes to create waves in the cinemas nationwide and beyond. The film coming in December is a remake of the Bollywood classic, ‘Arth’. The rights of the movie were given to Shaan in 2015 after a meet-up with the director of the Bollywood original, Mahesh Bhatt, who is eager to see what the Pakistani director makes of this movie to appease a wider audience. Shaan aims to strengthen the film trade between the two countries, this venture being the first step towards that idea.

The movie features Shaan Shahid (played by Raj Kiran in the original), Humaima Malick (Smita Patil), Uzma Hassan (Shabana Azmi) and Mohib Mirza (Kulbhushan Kharbanda). The industry critics are going to view at it as a stand-alone production keeping in view the cinematography, casting and direction. But, for us cinema geeks it is going to be an interesting cinematic experience to decipher what the characters have in similarity to the original and where they part ways with it. Meanwhile, the posters shared by Shaan on his Instagram give us an idea of this movie being a totally revamped version set to fit the contemporary times.

As per the tag-line on the poster “Decisions Determine Destiny”, we get the basic concept around which the story is built. To give us a much clearer picture a video has been released in which Shaan Shahid and Humaima Malik talk about what this film holds. The plot has not yet been revealed but we do get to sense the significance of each character in the story. According to them, the movie features some very powerful and controversial characters and is directed towards the deeper understanding of the audience. It is about the whimsical play of decisions that subsequently alters our destiny. The fate is our own to make, rather than something that just happens to us or is bound to happen regardless of anything we do. The film depicts the intricacies of a female’s psyche in an intriguing manner, making her the driving force of the story. Humaima and Uzma playing the female leads are expected to do absolute justice to the roles, which we are sure to say, would be a success keeping in view their acting record.

In the face of wide-spread criticism from the neighbouring country, the stakes for this movie are pretty high. However modernized, the portrayal of the characters should be as much in sync with the basic concept as possible. Through the video, we are, however, of the view that the whole team has made a tremendous effort to lens the rendition of the cult romance through a contemporary view which is bound to hit the hearts of the cinema-goers as anticipated or even better.