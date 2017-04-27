LOS ANGELES - The release date for the fifth Indiana Jones film has been put back to 10 July 2020 - three days before star Harrison Ford celebrates his 78th birthday. The as yet untitled film had been set for release in July 2019, but will now appear in cinemas one year later. Disney has also confirmed that the third film in its current Star Wars trilogy will arrive on 24 May 2019. A new version of The Lion King will be released on 19 July 2019, while Frozen 2 will arrive on 27 November that year. The fifth Indiana Jones film will arrive 39 years after the original instalment - Raiders of the Lost Ark - and 12 years on from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.