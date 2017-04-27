LAHORE - Following the successful release of Chapter 1 Saraiki ‘Kamli Da Dhola’ which has garnered over 1 million views on Facebook and has been ruling Patari’s top charts since its release, Hadiqa Kiani has release the video for Chapter 2 Sindhi ‘Bhit Ja Bhitai’.

‘Bhit Ja Bhitai’represents Hadiqa Kiani’s rendition of the classic Sindhi folk song in praise of the great Sufi Poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai. It is a continuation of the WAJD– Volume 1 journey which aims to revive each region’s core musical heritage. Indeed, Hadiqa is one of Pakistan’s most versatile artists who have performed various songs in regional and international languages effortlessly.