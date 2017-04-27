LAHORE - Following the successful release of Chapter 1 Saraiki ‘Kamli Da Dhola’ which has garnered over 1 million views on Facebook and has been ruling Patari’s top charts since its release, Hadiqa Kiani has release the video for Chapter 2 Sindhi ‘Bhit Ja Bhitai’.
‘Bhit Ja Bhitai’represents Hadiqa Kiani’s rendition of the classic Sindhi folk song in praise of the great Sufi Poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai. It is a continuation of the WAJD– Volume 1 journey which aims to revive each region’s core musical heritage. Indeed, Hadiqa is one of Pakistan’s most versatile artists who have performed various songs in regional and international languages effortlessly.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 27-Apr-2017 here.