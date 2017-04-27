CM LOS ANGELESS - ‘Beauty and the Beast’ actress Emma Watson has admitted she is ‘the worst liar ever’. The 27-year-old actress said that even though she earns her living ‘’telling the truth under imaginary circumstances’’, she is awful at lying, admitting she feels compelled to tell the truth when she’s put under pressure.

During a conversation with fellow Hollywood star Jessica Chastain for Interview magazine, Emma was asked if she considered acting to be a form of lying and she replied: ‘’Ugh, no! Acting is telling the truth under imaginary circumstances. I cannot think of a worse way to describe acting. Also, I’m the worst liar ever.

‘’I remember trying to get into clubs when I was just about to turn 18. They’d ask my age - and my friends were already in the door, it was not even a big deal - and I was like, ‘I can’t do it.’ It’s terrible. They were like, ‘You’re an actress, what’s wrong with you? Get it together, woman!’’’ And despite being one of the most sought-after actresses in the movie business, Emma admitted she doesn’t have a ‘’strategy’’ for choosing her roles.

The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star shared: ‘’People sometimes talk about me as being a brand, having a strategy and whatever else.