Justin Timberlake is a 'huge supporter' of Jessica Biel's acting career, and will happily watch any of the shows she's cast in.

The 35-year-old actress tied the knot with the ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ hitmaker in 2012, and has said the hunk - whom she has two-year-old son Silas with - is always supportive of the roles she takes on and even watches the shows she’s in. Speaking about her new crime thriller series ‘The Sinner’ - in which she plays a mother who commits a shocking act of violence without knowing why - Jessica said: ‘’He’s been such a huge supporter of this all along. He knows how much the material is interesting to me and what a great opportunity this is for me to do something really different. ‘’He’s really able to watch the show for what it is and not get too bogged down by the fact that he’s seeing me in a very different light. I think he’s just seeing it for its creativity and what fun we’re all having as we’re doing it.’’ And although her character in the new television series is fairly dark, the brunette beauty says she has no trouble separating her work life from her home life, as taking care of Silas becomes a priority when she gets home. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’I’ve never had too much trouble letting work stay at work and honestly, you don’t really have the choice. You have to get home. Someone needs dinner, someone needs to get their pyjamas on, then get in the bath, then get into bed and you can’t be smouldering in the corner like, ‘Oh, this scene I did!’’’ Meanwhile, 36-year-old Justin gushed about his wife on Instagram last month when he posted a sweet message in celebration of her 35th birthday.