LAHORE-Garbed in a lax white poet shirt, complimented with rugged hair, the episode two of Coke Studio Season 10 witnessed the homecoming of Pakistan’s leading music platform’s veteran, Ali Zafar. But, it was not only his magneticpersona that clutched our attention, the theatrical introduction comprising tunes of acoustic guitar, violin, drums and flute, laced with a hint of Spanishflairfollowed by soulful humming confirmed that we are about to embark on an odyssey of musical ecstasy.

A minute into this journey and we realise that the maestro has upped his melodic game with yet another hypnotic rendition of a classic. This time around, Zafar paid tribute to legendary music director Master InayatHussain, by recreating mystical elements of his iconic song Jaan-e-Bahaaraan teamed with ShujaHaider’s inimitable direction.

With his refined vocal prowess, Zafar proves to be the epitome of Aristotle’s maxim: ‘Quality is not an act, it is a habit’. It is not only evident in his first performance of season 10 but also his previous music routines that have helped Coke Studio remain true to its essence, which is, in fact, bringing the best of Pakistani music.

Zafar has not only verified his mettle as the master of refashioning classics such as his upbeat take on Ustad Muhammad Juman’s evergreen Punjabi Kafi (a classical form of Sufi poetry)YaarDaddi in Season 2 and lending a classic pop rock touch to Master Inayat Husain’s celebrated composition Ae Dil Kissi Ki Yaad Main in Season 8, but has also showcased his versatility by belting out some originals such as his signature pop songs Janay Na Koi, ChalDilMeray, Channo and Rangeen in Season 1, Nahi Re Nahi in Season 2, the chart-topping Rockstar in Season 8, Sufi masterpieces such as Allah Hu with SaaeinTufail in Season 1, Dastaan-e-Ishq in Season 2 and the sentimental ballad Ajj Din VehreVich in Season 8.

Given the history of being one of the most seasoned artists to feature in Season 1 and the historic Season 10,Coke Studio has undeniably seen Zafar transition from a singer-songwriter to the soul bearer of the platform.He, indeed, has been a crucial force in redefining mainstream pop withmemorable fusions with all these hits to his credit.

And just in case you are wondering whatmore the multitalented rockstar has to offer this season, news is making rounds that Zafar will surprise us with another peppy original titled Julie and a Pashto number featuring a Pashto artist.