KARACHI-HUM TV’s latest play Pagli is an intertwined story of a psychiatrist Dr Khalid, Gul Rukh, Zubeida and Arjumand.

Dr Khalid and Gul Rukh cross paths on a train, where the charming and vivacious Gul Rukh befriends Dr Khalid who is on his way to Lahore for his marriage. Gul Rukh’s friendly personality impresses Khalid and he tells her about his marriage and wife-to-be Zubeida.

Gul Rukh finds her personality to be at odds with Khalid as compared to her own and proposes that he marry her. Khalid accepts Gul Rukh’s challenge to let her stay for 15 days at his haveli to prove otherwise and from there the story takes an interesting turn when Gul Rukh’s father Hakeem Karamat Ali while searching for his daughter, finds his way to Khalid’s haveli and reveals that Gul Rukh is his daughter and a psychiatric patient. The story takes turns and twists as it unfolds the harsh past of Gul Rukh and the truth behind her psychiatric condition.

How has a charming and vivacious girl turned into a psychiatric patient? Will Khalid abandon his fiancée and accept Gul Rukh as she is, or will he forget about this incident and move ahead with his plans and life?

The play is written by Khurram Abbas, directed by Ali Masood, Produced by Momina Duraid Productions. The cast includes Syed Noor Ul Hassan Rizvi, Hira Salman (Hira Mani), Hina Altaf, Asim Azhar, Mahmood Aslam, Sajida Syed, Saba Faisal, Mahajabeen Habib, Lubna Aslam, Rashid Farooqui and others.