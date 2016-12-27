LOS ANGELES:- Ryan Gosling has spoken about his experience spending three months learning the piano in preparation for his new movie, La La Land. The movie has already been released in the States, where it’s being tipped for a good showing at the upcoming Oscars, but it comes out in the United Kingdom on January 17th. Gosling plays an L.A.-based jazz musician Sebastian, who struggles to get by until he meets aspiring actress Mia, played by Emma Stone, and their lives begin to turn around. However, the 36 year old Canadian actor’s part involved him learning how to tinkle the ivories for real, and it was a challenge that Gosling got stuck into.