LAHORE: Only individuals can change the way we treat one another. The famous Pakistan motorcyclist and founder of ADifferentAgenda, Moin Khan, came up with a special initiative this year to celebrate Christmas with our Pakistani Christian brothers and sisters.

On Christmas day, Khan was seen riding his bike in the streets of Lahore in a white beard and red velour suit impersonating a true Santa Claus. He travelled from Minar-e-Pakistan and Badshahi Mosque to the old city of Lahore performing bike stunts for the citizens celebrating Christmas. He danced around with kids, distributed Christmas gifts among them, shared giggles and hugs, and brought a magical experience to the whole community.

Born and raised in Lahore, Moin Khan received his education from San Francisco. He is a passionate Pakistani biker who has been making trips, within Pakistan and around the globe, on his motorcycle. Khan is also working for various social issues of Pakistan and aims to bring peace and harmony in the country.