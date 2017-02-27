LOS ANGELES:-Meryl Streep on Saturday accused designer Karl Lagerfeld of spoiling her night at the Academy Awards ceremony by falsely accusing her of being paid to wear a gown on the Oscars red carpet. Streep was responding to a claim earlier this week by Lagerfeld that the "Sophie's Choice" actress had decided against wearing a Chanel gown at Sunday's Oscar ceremony because she could get paid by wearing a dress from a different designer.