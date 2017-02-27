"Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.

Warren Beatty explained how the mistake happened: it looks like the actor was given the wrong envelope by mistake.

"I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land - that’s why I took such a long look at you and Faye [Dunaway]," he told the audience. "I wasn’t trying to be funny."

Earlier, Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."

Courtesy LA Times