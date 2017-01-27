Pakistan women are motivated to make their country proud with many internationally recognised achievements.

First, Sharmeen Obaid, the legend behind some empowering films brought two Oscars home, and now yet again another filmmaker, Nausheen Dadabhoy, has made the whole nation proud after getting shortlisted for the Oscars.

Pakistani-American cinematographer Nausheen Dadabhoy’s “La femme et le TGV - Jane Birkin” (a movie about a trainspotter in the her own way) was nominated for the Oscar Live Action Short Film category. Nausheen shared this grand news through her official Facebook account.

Nausheen’s short film is a touching story between a lonely woman and a TGV train driver.

Here's the official teaser of the movie: