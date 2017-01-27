LOS ANGELES:- Charlie Sheen regrets being ‘’stupidly mean’’ to Ashton Kutcher. The 51-year-old actor was fired from ‘Two and a Half Men’ in 2011 following his infamous meltdown, with the former ‘Punk’d’ star stepping in as the new lead cast member. And with hindsight, Charlie wishes he’d been kinder to his replacement as he knows how difficult it can be to step into someone else’s shoes. Speaking on KIIS 1065’s ‘Kyle & Jackie O Show’, he said: ‘’I was stupidly mean to him because I overlooked the reality and difficulty of taking over a show. ‘’Which I did, I took over ‘Spin City’ when Michael J. Fox was too sick to work, but no one ever put those two together.

... So, I should have been nicer.’’ However, Charlie - who repeatedly slammed Ashton for some time after he took over ‘Two and a Half Men’ - took steps to bury the hatchet with the 38-year-old star a few months ago. He said: ‘’I saw him at a Dodgers game back in November and I forced him into a handshake. ‘’I said, ‘Give me that cup of coffee, young man, and shake my hand.’ It was awkward but I made it fine, because I felt bad for him. He thought he was going to catch a right cross, but I just wanted to give him a hug. ‘’He was tasked with such an uphill struggle and I was more into my own ego than I was aware of his own battle. And for that I am regretful.’’