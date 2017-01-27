LOS ANGELES-Scarlett Johansson and her husband Romain Dauriac were spotted out and about in New York last night, seemingly defying current rumours that they have called time on their marriage and split. The couple, who have been together since 2012 and tied the knot in late 2014, several months after the birth of their now-two-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, were spotted in New York City at the An Uncanny Likeness exhibition at the Simon Lee Gallery. This happened just a few days after 32 year old Scarlett was spotted at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. without her wedding ring on her finger, with People reporting on Wednesday (January 25th) that she and independent ad agency owner Dauriac had actually split as long ago as last summer, according to a source. “I’ve been expecting this for some time. Romain and Scarlett has never made sense to me. They aren’t equals,” a friend of Dauriac’s told the publication. “There’s always been something wrong with this picture.”

Another source told Us Weekly that it was Johansson who had “initiated splitting up and made the decision… she felt like they didn’t have much in common as far as lifestyle.”

Johansson, a member of the Marvel cinematic universe who was recently declared as the highest grossing actor of 2016, was previously married to fellow movie star Ryan Reynolds until 2011. She then embarked on a high-profile but short-lived romance with Sean Penn, before meeting Dauriac the following year. “I love his brain more than anything,” she said in 2014 after they had secretly married following the arrival of their daughter, saying that she fell for him after he helped her through a difficult time in her family. “He does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman.”