LOS ANGELES -Chris Hemsworth likes to be ‘’diverse’’ with his work outs and will alternate his fitness sesions to prevent him from getting ‘’bored’’.

The 33-year-old actor tried to alternative his fitness sessions because he is aware exercise can get boring if he is carrying out the same routine regularly, although he has revealed he will incorporate cardiovascular activity into his regime to ‘’shock’’ his body and to prevent him from having any problems in the future.

Speaking about how he maintains his toned torso to Men’s Health magazine, he said: ‘’My workouts are also about being diverse and mixing things up. It’s easy to get bored. If I’m doing arm day, I’ll work in box jumps in between sets. By working in more cardio, you keep shocking your body and you prevent having problems in certain areas.’’ However, the ‘Thor’ star - who portrays the titular role in the film adaptation of the Marvel Comic - believed agility is key, and he will undergo Muay Thai workouts, surfing and yoga classes to boost his flexibility. He explained: ‘’Being more agile is definitely important. Now I add in a lot of other sorts of movement, flexibility and functional training. I’ll do a ton of Muay Thai workouts. I surf a ton and I do a lot of yoga, too.’’