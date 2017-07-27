LOS ANGELES:- Jay-Z has been announced as a guest for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month as part of the UK station’s 50th birthday. The ‘99 Problems’ rapper - who recently made his comeback with studio album ‘4.44’, his first in four years -will make his debut performing covers live on air on September 22, with the biggest names in music including Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and Coldplay’s Chris Martin also set to join host Clara Amfo throughout the month. Clara said: ‘’This year’s Live Lounge Month has me more excited for our listeners than ever.



From L.A. back to our studios in the UK, there is 50 great years of Radio 1 to celebrate with all of the artists and I can’t wait for it to kick off!’’ Ben Cooper, Controller of Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network added: ‘’I love Live Lounge Month - the world’s biggest artists, in the world famous Radio 1 studio, playing the best music in the world.’’