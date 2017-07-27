LOS ANGELES-Kylie Jenner is reportedly being sued for copying an artist’s design for the logo for her new reality show ‘Life of Kylie’.

The 19-year-old lip kit mogul has been using an image of a glossy set of lips in a ‘’lip bite’’ pose against a neon background to promote her upcoming E! reality show, which premieres next month.

However, according to TMZ.com, artist Sara Pope has now said the design is suspiciously similar to a piece entitled ‘Temptation Neon’ which she created back in 2015, and which she considers her most famous piece of art. In legal documents obtained by the publication, Sara is looking to sue both Kylie and E!’s parent company NBC Universal for the unlicensed use of the image, although it has not been revealed how much Sara is hoping to receive from the lawsuit.

For the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, the new legal filing comes just weeks after she and her sister Kendall, 21, were hit with a lawsuit over a controversial t-shirt range which saw them plaster their faces over images of late rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. Although the range was quickly pulled after the sisters were slammed for the ‘’tasteless’’ designs, photographer Michael Miller took legal action against the sisters after accusing them of using the images without permission. However, the Kendall + Kylie brand dismissed the lawsuit as ‘’baseless’’ because they obtained all the images from a company that had a valid license to sell them.