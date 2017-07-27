NEWYORK-Two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s documentary, A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, has been nominated at the prestigious 38th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards. This was announced by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) in New York yesterday.

The documentary has been nominated in three categories, the most for any HBO production this 2017: Best Documentary, Outstanding Short Documentary and Outstanding Music and Sound.

Indeed, her films have previously won three Emmys: Best Documentary and Outstanding editing: Documentary and Long Form for “Saving Face” and Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary for her documentary “Children of the Taliban”.

“At SOC Films, we hope that our work will spark difficult conversations that eventually lead to a change in mindsets. We have a long way to go with honor killings, which continue to impact the lives of thousands of women across the world.

Through our work, we will continue to push the envelope aspiring to leave a more humane world for the next generation.

My team and I are honored to have received three Emmy nominations and aim to bring the statues home.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on her nomination at the Emmys this 2017.

The News and Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented on Thursday, October 5th, 2017, at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P.

The event will be attended by more than 1,000 television and news media industry executives, news and documentary producers and journalists. Awards will be presented in 49 categories.

The 38th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards honours programming distributed during the calendar year 2016.