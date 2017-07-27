Supermodel Sadaf Kanwal made her big screen debut with the film Balu Mahi. She’s made her mark both in the modeling and acting industries. Recently, she announced that she would be making a brief appearance in Nabeel Qureshi’s upcoming movie Na Maloom Afraad 2, releasing on Eid-ul-Azha, and performing a dance number Kaif O Suroor.

The model says that the dance was choreographed by Nigah and took six whole days to shoot, owing to the difficulty of the steps which include belly dancing.

The video of the item number came out and incited a variety of reactions from the internet. The most notable of these was Hamza Ali Abbasi’s criticism of Pakistani’s performing item numbers earlier than the video release:

Many people were very critical of him. They brought up his shirtless scenes in the movie Jawani Phir Nahi Aani (JPNA), in which he was on the beach with several bikini-clad foreigners, claiming that he was being a hypocrite with his comments on females performing item songs:

Others agreed with him, coming to his defence:

Despite the controversy from his status, many people on Twitter seem to be loving Kanwal’s performance: